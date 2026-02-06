Adarsh-Shanaya excited for ‘O’ Romeo’ despite box office clash with their movie ‘Tu Yaa Main’

Mumbai: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor said they are just as excited to watch Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film ‘O’Romeo’ as they are about their own survival thriller ‘Tu Yaa Main’.

The two movies are set for a box office clash when they hit the cinema halls across the country on February 13.

Adarsh said he has been a huge fan of acclaimed director Bhardwaj and is looking forward to ‘O'Romeo’, the filmmaker’s fourth collaboration with Kapoor after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’.

“A part of me is like, ‘Oh s**t, we’re coming out on the same day’. But also, the greed of just getting to watch Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj is very tangible for me. I’ve been a huge ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’ fan and Vishal Bhardwaj since ‘Makdee’ days. I’m very excited to see ‘O Romeo’,” Adarsh told PTI in an interview.

Shanaya, who made her debut with 2025’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, echoed, saying that she loved the trailer of ‘O'Romeo’.

“When the teaser and the trailer dropped, we were like, ‘Dude, this is insane. This is a kick a** trailer’. Everyone’s excited about it. It is an iconic pairing comeback of Vishal sir and Shahid and to see them finally back on the screens. It’s exciting,” she said.

The 26-year-old said she hopes audiences turn up in theatres to watch both ‘O’ Romeo’ and ‘Tu Yaa Main’. “You want everyone to be back in the theatres. You just want everyone to have a good time and watch a good film. Both ‘Tu Yaa Main’ and ‘O' Romeo’ are different genres and films. You get that even with a glimpse of the teaser, trailer and songs. I’m excited as an audience member that everyone’s back in the theatre and it's a fun time.”

‘O' Romeo’, inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, tells the gripping tale of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid. The movie’s star-studded cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey making a special appearance.

Adarsh also shared his enthusiasm for his actor friend Avinash Tiwary, who plays the antagonist in ‘O' Romeo’. “I’m rooting for my man, Avinash Tiwari. I’m so happy that he’s getting these kick-a** roles, he looks so good in the trailer. He’s got the best one-liners. So, I’m really rooting for him. I hope that both films do well,” he said.

‘Tu Yaa Main’ tells the story of two social media influencers, portrayed by Shanaya and Adarsh, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. ‘Tu Yaa Main’ is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali.