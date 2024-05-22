Adam Wingard not returning for 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire' follow-up

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Adam Wingard won't be returning to direct the next entry in Legendary’s hit ‘MonsterVerse’ movies.

Wingard directed two instalments of the franchise "Godzilla vs Kong" (2021) and "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire" (2024), which turned out to be humongous hits at the global box office.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the filmmaker exited the franchise on amicable terms as the reason stemmed from timing issues. Insiders told the outlet that the door remains open for Wingard's return in future.

Legendary's ‘Monsterverse’ franchise started with 2014's "Godzilla", which was followed by "Kong: Skull Island" in 2017 and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in 2019.

Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire" saw Godzilla and Kong uniting to stop a tyrannical leader and his frost-breathing monster from invading the Earth's surface.

The movie, which earned over 560 million dollars worldwide, featured an ensemble cast of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.