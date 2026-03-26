Adam Sandler to star in Netflix psychological drama ‘Time Out’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Adam Sandler is set to headline ‘Time Out’, a remake of the acclaimed French psychological drama ‘L'Emploi Du Temps’, for streaming service ‘Netflix’.

According to ‘Variety’, Christian Bale had been circling the project before Sandler came on board.

The movie is to be written and directed by Scott Cooper, known for movies such as ‘Crazy Heart’, ‘Out of the Furnace’, ‘Black Mass’, ‘Hostiles’ and ‘The Pale Blue Eye’. He will also produce the film.

Sandler will lead an ensemble cast that includes Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, Oscar winner F Murray Abraham, Gaby Hoffmann, Steve Zahn, and Adam Horovitz.

The original 2001 French film, directed by Laurent Cantet and co-written by Robin Campillo, follows a man who is fired from his job but cannot bring himself to admit it to his wife and family. To conceal his unemployment, he resorts to increasingly elaborate lies, eventually concocting an investment scheme and soliciting funds from friends.

The casting shows a shift for Sandler from his usual comedy roles, though he has often mixed popular films with more serious performances during his time with ‘Netflix’. His work on the platform includes comedies like ‘Murder Mystery’ and ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, as well as more understated dramas such as ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ and 2025’s ‘Jay Kelly’, co-starring George Clooney.

Cooper’s most recent film was ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’, a biographical drama about the making of Bruce Springsteen’s album ‘Nebraska’.