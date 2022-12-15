Actress Sonakshi Sinha Named PETA Person Of The Year 2022

'Dabangg' actress Sonakshi Sinha has been named PETA's Person of the Year. The actress was recently seen in 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and soon will appear in OTT series 'Dahaad'.

To celebrate the 'Rowdy Rathore' actress' actions to help spare the lives of animals killed for fashion and her strong advocacy for dogs and cats in need, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has named her as 2022 Person of the Year.

In 2022, Sinha has appeared in an eye-popping campaign against leather for PETA India, in which she brandished a bag dripping with "blood" to raise awareness of the more than 1.4 billion cows, sheep, goats, dogs, cats, and other animals who are killed in horrific ways each year to be turned into leather accessories no one needs. Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's talented daughter also actively encourages shoppers to embrace animal- and Earth-friendly vegan leather, such as that made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste, and mushrooms. The Bollywood actress also has a history of speaking up for animals including calling for stronger animal protection legislation, starring in a pro-adoption campaign to push for desi dogs' rights on International Homeless Animals Day, and even penned a letter calling for the rescue of an elephant abused for rides near Jaipur.

"Exploited animals have a hero in Sonakshi Sinha," said Sachin Bangera, PETA India vice president of celebrity and public relations. "Whether she is inspiring vegan fashion, encouraging dog adoption from shelters, or helping to fight crimes against animals, PETA India recognises Sonakshi for being an animal rights powerhouse."

The past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year Award include cricketer Virat Kohli, comedian Kapil Sharma, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, R Madhavan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.