Actress Ishaa Saha bats for theatrical-OTT gap to help Bengali films

Not many actresses in just eight years have done what Ishaa Saha has pulled off. We’re talking about her impressive journey on screen, working alongside some of the biggest names in Bengali cinema - Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Abir Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya and Ritwick Chakraborty to name a few. Unlike many actors who often say “I’m reading scripts” even when there’s nothing going on, Ishaa doesn’t pretend. She’s been upfront about not shooting at times.

“But it’s true. We are always not shooting. In any case, few films are made in the Bengali film industry and with each passing day, the number is only declining,” she said.

Ishaa also points out how actors in Bengal often don’t get the luxury of choosing roles simply because there aren’t enough films being made. “Yet, I am lucky to have done films like ‘Kaacher Manush’ with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev, ‘Golondaaj’ with Dev, ‘Mitthye Premer Gaan’ with Anirban Bhattacharya or ‘Karnasubaner Guptodhon’ with Abir Chatterjee and Arjun Chakraborty. In our industry, it’s a bit of a luxury to get to choose work but I think I have managed to do some really good work,” she said.

Her latest Bengali film ‘Check In Cheque Out’, directed by Satrajit Sen, has just been released in theatres. It’s her second film this year after ‘Oporichito’. Sadly, she feels ‘Oporichito’, a Joydip Mukherjee film co-starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Anirban Chakrabarty, didn’t get the attention it deserved at the box office. “I think ‘Oporichito’ was better than many films that were released at that time,” she said bluntly.

Ishaa also shared how audience habits have shifted post-Covid, courtesy, OTT boom. “These days, people mostly wait to watch films on OTT. The moment a trailer drops, they assume the film will be on OTT soon after the theatrical release. It would actually help if there was some gap between the theatrical and OTT release. Hardly anyone watched something as brilliant as ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ on the big screen, but we were quick to criticise ‘Nadaaniyan’,” she added.

In ‘Check In Cheque Out’, she plays Namrata Mitra, the heiress of a century-old heritage hotel. “It’s a horror comedy and I absolutely loved working with the young crew. The fresh energy on set really pulled me in even more,” she chuckled.

Given the story revolves around a heritage hotel, Ishaa also shared her own quirky hotel habit - she keeps the lights on while sleeping in such places. Yes, she admits to being scared of ghosts. And unlike those who love toiletries, Ishaa has a fondness for the white disposable slippers. “If there's an extra pair, I take it. It helps when we are going for outdoor shoots,” she laughed.

Ishaa was also one of the first Bengali actresses to dive into the OTT world, with shows like ‘Japani Toy’, ‘Gora’ and ‘Indu’. And she has no regrets. “I stand by all my decisions and don’t regret any of them. I believe my professionalism has worked in my favour and I’ve never lost touch with my roots and that’s what keeps me grounded,” she said.

Up next, she’s got some exciting projects lined up including ‘The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika’, ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ and ‘Saptadingar Guptodhon’.