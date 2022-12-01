'Actors take responsibility of being heroes very seriously'

Kajol said that heroes have a responsibility on them 'to be something', adding they take that 'very very seriously'. In a new interview with a leading media house, the actor also said that it appeared 'as if the fate of the entire industry rests on their super broad shoulders'. She also added that she has the freedom to 'choose and grow'.

Kajol also talked about the difference between film promotions done now and earlier. She said that earlier they would do 'two interviews, two photo shoots and one premiere' and that was it. The actor added that now '100 other things have come up'.

"I believe that heroes have this responsibility on them to be something, to be heroes and that they take that responsibility very very seriously. It's as if the fate of the entire industry rests on their super broad shoulders. So yes, whereas I have that freedom to choose, I have the freedom to grow and be something else. But I think right now, these contemporary heroes that you're talking about, a lot rests on their shoulders and I think they all take their responsibility very very seriously," she told the media house.

Talking about how a film is promoted now as compared to when she started her career, Kajol said, "We used to do two interviews, two photo shoots and one premiere and that's all there was to promote the film. But now, it's about social media and 100 other things that have come up; it's events and it's about using the exposure that is there because of all the different avenues of social media."