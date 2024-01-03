Actors often get very ‘competitive and weird’: Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor very recently opened up on dating actors and called it ‘chaotic’, adding that actors often get very ‘competitive and weird’.

Dating actors can be tricky at times and it looks like Janhvi has had enough of it. The gorgeous diva spilled the beans on the Koffee couch.

Bollywood sibling pair Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will be appearing on the upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. The two will be seen spilling the beans on their careers, families and love lives.

Host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked, “You also have a philosophy which we have spoken about that you don’t really want to date actors because you think it is somewhere or the other turbulent.”

Opening up about it, Janhvi said, “It is chaotic for sure. Vanity is such a big part of this profession. I am extremely vain. This profession is where you need to be obsessed with yourself at all times. It consumes you.”

“You need to be with someone who is okay to let you have your moments also. But I find with actors that they get very competitive and very weird,” said the ‘Dhadak’ star.

Janhvi has reportedly dated her ‘Dhadak’ co-star Ishaan Khattar. After that, she was rumoured to be dating handsome hunk, Kartik Aaryan.

Karan Johar further asked, “You would never date an actor because where you are right now, you are comfortable?”

To this, Janhvi replied, “There is always tension when there is an actor, I am telling you. I can’t deal with that tension because I like to be undyingly devoted and expect that devotion. When you are in the same profession, it is difficult.”