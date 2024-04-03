Actors don’t take people like me seriously: Nora Fatehi

When Nora Fatehi was heading for a workshop in Alibaug for her latest comedy ‘Madgaon Express’, she recalled being nervous, fearing what if her co-stars in the comedy - Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary - judged her for being just an ‘eye candy’ in the film.

Nora, who gained popularity in the industry through her dance numbers, said that people like her are often not taken seriously by ‘actors’ and she was aware of this perception when she signed ‘Madgaon Express’.

“I was nervous to meet them because I had studied their work, manifested working with them and I wanted them to take me seriously and not think, ‘Oh, she is here to just look good’ or is some ‘eye candy’ for the film. Sometimes actors don’t take people like me seriously when they meet them. I was nervous about what they would think about me. So, I wanted to ensure I did good reading. My Hindi is okay because I wanted them to respect me. But when I met them, they were so amazing. After 10 minutes, I didn’t feel that nervousness anymore. Of course, I was always thinking, ‘I should do my scenes well and say my dialogue properly so that they are also happy with me’. Actors who take their craft seriously don’t appreciate people who don’t do the same. It’s commendable because you put so much time and effort into it. You want the same from the other person,” she said in an interview with ‘Mashable India’.

Nora said that her aim today is to show the audience what she can do as an artiste and added that she knows her ‘capabilities’ very well. “It has just taken too much time and now that it is happening, I am just so excited to do more and learn. People have just seen two dimensions of mine and I am so multi-dimensional as an artiste and I know that. I want people to see that. It’s happening.”