‘Actors don’t buy clothes’

It’s an open secret that most Bollywood celebrities rent clothes instead of buying them to keep up with the trend. In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke on the trend of renting in Bollywood and how he loves Diljit Dosanjh’s style. He also shared an anecdote relating to his brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana and how he would take advantage of his fashion sense.

Speaking about the renting culture, Ayushmann told ‘Mashable India’, “Pura Bollywood rent pe hai. Aapko lagta hai hum kapde kharedte hai? (Whole Bollywood is on rent. Do you think we buy all our clothes?) We hire stylists, they source the clothes and return the clothes. Where will we take so many clothes?”

Lauding Diljit for his style and his global reach, he said, “I like Diljit Dosanjh’s style. I am really happy with Punjab, as he has taken it to a global stage. He is too good.”

Speaking about Aparshakti’s impeccable fashion sense and how he took advantage of it, Ayushmann said, “I am not passionate about fashion. My life is very simple, but if you have to sport different looks for your work, that’s a part of your profession but I am not driven by it. My brother Aparshakti Khurana loves fashion and he does it very well. In the initial years when I was doing anchoring, he used to style me. He used to get pocket money for that. Maine bola tu mujhe style karde, ghar ke paise ghar mein aajaege (I told him style me, the money will stay in the house). Later, he told me he didn’t have time. Main khud actor ban gaya hu (I myself have become an actor).”

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in 2023’s ‘Dream Girl 2’. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a box-office success. He has yet to announce his next film.