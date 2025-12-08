Actors are insecure in the industry: Manoj Bajpayee

As ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 continues to receive unanimous praise, Manoj Bajpayee is once again being celebrated for his layered portrayal of Srikant Tiwari. But alongside the success, the actor chose to speak openly about the realities of the industry he has been part of for nearly three decades.

Recently, the cast of the hit ‘Prime Video’ series sat down with Kusha Kapila and comedian Ravi Gupta for a candid conversation about the show. Between laughter, anecdotes and reflections, Manoj offered an honest take on the insecurity that exists within Bollywood.

During the interaction, Jaideep Ahlawat shared a moment that remains deeply emotional for him. He recalled how, on the night of the release of ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 1, Manoj unexpectedly called him and spent time appreciating his work.

Jaideep said, “When ‘Paatal Lok’ season 1 was released, Manoj bhai called me at night and spoke to me for 15-20 minutes. I will never forget that for the rest of my life. And after that, I cried a lot.”

Manoj remembered the conversation clearly and revealed what he told Jaideep that night, “I had told him to open an institution and I would become his student.” That moment turned into an entry point for Manoj to speak about a bitter truth regarding the film fraternity.

He stated, “In our industry, actors will never praise each other. They’ll never call to appreciate someone’s work because they are very insecure.” And with his characteristic sincerity, he added, “Even now, I still call people to ask for work. Kyunki main paidayshi struggler hoon.”

Long before ‘The Family Man’ Season 3, Manoj and Jaideep appeared together in Anurag Kashyap’s cult epic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and in the period drama ‘Chittagong’. While they began as senior and junior colleagues, their connection has evolved into deep mutual admiration - visible not just in their performances but also in the respect they openly acknowledge today.