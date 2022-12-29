Actors Are Considered 'Soft Targets' In India And Pakistan: Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees' (2017), said that actors are considered 'soft targets' in India as well as in Pakistan. Although 'Raees' was a hit, Mahira wasn't able to continue working in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, which ultimately led to Pakistani actors and musicians being banned from working in India.

Mahira spoke about her Bollywood experience in a new interview. She said she was in touch with people she worked with in India. The actor added that she meets and talks to her friends from Bollywood but is 'careful' with what she writes on social media to 'protect' them and herself from scrutiny.

Talking about her experience working in India, the actor said in an interview with 'Variety': "I had the most amazing time working in India. I am still in touch with so many people and there's a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy, soft targets, whether it's us here in Pakistan or them there in India. Because we're artists and we're connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other. So, we're trying to look out for each other, more than anything. Even now, we are so careful with what we write on social media. It's not that we don't talk to each other. It's not that we don't wish each other on our birthdays. It's not that we don't meet each other in different countries. It's not that - it's just that we are actually not just protecting ourselves but each other."

Mahira further added the reason behind this is mainly politics.

"Unfortunately, it's politics and not a personal thing. On both ends, until the time that scapegoats are needed, we will always be that. But let's say that it gets better. Let's say that there is someone in power who does not use us as easy targets. That would be lovely. Can you just imagine the collaboration? It would be lovely," she concluded.