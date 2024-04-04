Actor Sikander Kher is all praise for Dev Patel

Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher is currently in the US to attend the premiere of his maiden Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, an action thriller film directed by Indian-origin British actor-filmmaker Dev Patel, whom he said is one of the best directors he has worked with in his career so far.

‘Monkey Man’ is scheduled to have its premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre followed by its release in the US on April 5.

The actor will join the star-studded cast for this grand event.

Talking to a leading media house about the film, Sikandar, who auditioned for the film 10 years ago, said, “It’s exciting that the film is finally releasing as it’s a labour of love. The interesting thing is I originally auditioned for this part 10 years ago and now to finally be here in LA, for the premiere is surreal.”

The actor heaped praise on the actor-filmmaker, who made it big with the role of teenager Jamal Malik in Danny Boyle’s drama ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ in 2008.

“Dev is a super charming, fun and witty person which is reflected in his work on sets. He is definitely among one of the best directors I have worked with in my career so far. He has a clear vision and I’m excited for the world to see what he has made,” he said.

Kher added, “From SXSW to now being here in LA, the response has been phenomenal and that’s the most exciting part of it all.”

‘Monkey Man’ includes prominent actors from both India and the West.