Actor Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Coronavirus

Pooja Bhatt recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news while reacting to a video of kids banging utensils to ‘drive away’ the Coronavirus in 2020 during the first wave.

A ‘Twitter’ user shared a video with the caption, “Three years ago, on this day, Indians following the advice of Modi were driving away coronavirus from the country by banging utensils!” Commenting on it, Pooja wrote, “And exactly 3 years later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up, people! Covid is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully, I shall be back on my feet soon.”

As filmmaker Onir wished Pooja, “Get well soon Pooja. Sending you love and good energy,” she responded to him, saying, “Ahhh! Thank you, Onir!”