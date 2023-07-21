Actor Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023

Actor Bhumi Pednekar will be feted with the prestigious ‘Disruptor Award’ at the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She has carved a unique space for herself in the industry with performances in films including ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’, ‘Bala’ and many others.

In addition, this recognition will also be given for her relentless commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. The award will be presented to the actor on the festival’s opening day, which is August 11.

As part of the recognition, Bhumi will be engaging in a special fireside chat with a live audience on sustainability, further cementing her role as a catalyst for change. Speaking of this honour, Bhumi said, “I am so grateful for having been awarded disruptor of the year by IFFM. This recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, films and roles, the causes that I support and stand up for and everything I do to champion climate conservation, this is exactly what I strive for. I strive to live a life of impact.”

“I aim at changing society for the better by championing representation of women in cinema, fighting for gender inclusivity and working towards achieving environmental stability. This acknowledgement by IFFM strengthens my belief that I’m following the correct course and making progress in the right direction,” she added.

Pednekar further said, “I’m thrilled to celebrate the power of cinema and creative spirit with everyone present at IFFM this year. The film festival’s unwavering dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work is truly commendable.”

The ‘Disruptor Award’ will be presented to Bhumi Pednekar by a dignitary from the Victorian government, highlighting the collaborative effort between the festival and the government.