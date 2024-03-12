Action in 'Yodha' very different from 'Shershaah': Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, who is headlining the adrenaline-pumping action drama ‘Yodha’, shared how the action he has performed in this film is different from what he has done in ‘Shershaah’.

Sidharth, along with his co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, was in the national capital to promote his film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The trio also launched a patriotic song ‘Tiranga’ which is sung by B Praak. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

“Delhi is my hometown. It’s always good to be back here,” said Sidharth.

Talking about the movie and how it is different from ‘Shershaah’, the biographical war film he did that was based on the life of Vikram Batra, Sidharth said, “ ‘Yodha’ is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force, ‘Yodha’. So, when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations that what all ‘Yodha’ task force will do.”

“Through that, the action I got to perform is very different from ‘Shershaah’. Here I am more energetic and leaner and use different sorts of weapons. It’s a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so,” shared Sidharth, who was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’.

The actor further shared how he is more drawn towards the roles in uniform. “I think nothing looks better on a man than a uniform whether it’s any form of service in the country. I have done the Army and the police,” he said.

Sidharth further revealed that during his childhood he used to dress in the Army uniform, with a gun on his shoulders and had some kind of fixation with the uniform.

“In films, I personally love watching action dramas. I think it’s a coincidence that in the past few years, I am getting to play such roles,” he said.

He continued, saying, “I love underdog characters. It’s so interesting to see a really relatable, humane underdog character like Captain Vikram Batra, who was a very regular Punjabi boy from Himachal. Then he went on to do such heroic things for the country. I am sure there are many Army officers whose stories are not told yet.”

‘Yodha’ will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. It’s jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The film is set to be released on March 15.