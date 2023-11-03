Academy welcomes 'RRR' star Ram Charan to actor's branch

New Delhi: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Thursday welcomed Telugu cinema star Ram Charan to its actor's branch.

The announcement comes weeks after Charan's "RRR" co-star Jr NTR was also inducted in the same group by the Academy, a Los Angeles-based organisation which holds the annual Oscars awards ceremony.

Lashana Lynch, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando and Robert Davi are also part of the latest actor’s line-up.

"Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions," the Academy said in an ‘Instagram’ post.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the ‘Actors Branch’ of the Academy: Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando and Robert Davi," it added.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were among the 398 artistes and executives who had received invitations to join the Academy in June, months after "RRR" won the Academy Award for ‘Best Original Song’ for its famous track "Naatu Naatu".

It had also extended invitations to four more members of the "RRR" team - lyricist Chandrabose, MM Keeravaani, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and production designer Sabu Cyril.