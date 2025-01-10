R Madhavan will take on the role of a common man in the forthcoming drama ‘Hisaab Barabar’, which will be released on January 24.

‘Hisaab Barabar’ will narrate the tale of a railway ticket checker Radhe, who uncovers a small discrepancy in his bank account. However, what looks like an innocent financial error turns out to be the beginning of a journey filled with fraud, deceit and corruption. Made under the direction of Ashwni Dhir, the movie will also feature Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

Speaking during the trailer launch event, Ashwni Dhir revealed, “‘Hisaab Barabar’ is a unique blend of drama, sharp wit and thought-provoking social commentary, all wrapped in a storyline that will keep you entertained through every frame. With a powerhouse cast led by R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari, the film offers an intriguing look at corruption and justice. What makes it truly special, however, is the pinch of humour that adds an extra dose of entertainment, making it a fun yet entertaining ride you won’t want to miss.”

Talking about the project, R Madhavan was quoted saying, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of ‘Hisaab Barabar’, my first venture with ‘ZEE5’! Playing Radhe Mohan Sharma has been such a fun challenge - he’s an ordinary man thrown into an extraordinary situation and the journey he goes through is nothing short of a rollercoaster. ‘Hisaab Barabar’ is a film that will appeal to people across all age groups and genders as it is the story of a common man and his fight against systematic corruption. So, I insist that people come together to watch this real and relevant story as Radhe’s perseverance and resilience is sure to inspire many.”