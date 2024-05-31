Absolutely thrilled to be a part of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound': Naila Grrewal

Naila Grrewal, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, shared that at a time when the industry is saturated with action and thriller dramas, her movie offers an escape into the world of romance and modern-day relationships.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. At a time when the industry is saturated with action-packed and intense thriller dramas, this film offers a delightful escape into the world of romance and modern-day relationships,” she said.

She added, “Working with such a talented cast, including Rohit Saraf and under the direction of Nipun Avinash, has been an incredible experience.”

The actor revealed that this project holds a special place in her heart because it captures the essence of young love and the evolving nature of friendships in today's world.

“The characters are relatable and the story is filled with moments that will resonate with the audience on a personal level. It’s a film that reminds us of the joys and challenges of falling in love and navigating relationships,” she said.