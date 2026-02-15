Absolutely loved ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, who heaped praises on filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster hit, ‘Dhurandhar’, called it his ‘current favourite’ movie. Released on December 5, 2025, the film featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film broke many records and emerged as the highest-earning single-language Hindi film in India, with India’s net collections crossing a massive Rs 1,000 crore.

Kapoor went live on ‘Instagram’ on Saturday through the account of his lifestyle brand, ‘Ark’, during which he interacted with fans and followers. When asked about the film, Kapoor went on to praise the project and said the entire cast delivered a commendable performance.

“The last current favourite movie I saw was ‘Dhurandhar’ and I absolutely loved it. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies,” the actor said.

He added, “My current favourite songs I'm listening to are all the amazing tracks from ‘Dhurandhar’, that’s right up there.”

Kapoor also talked about his upcoming releases and the expansion plans of his brand. He said after a three-year wait period, he will have back-to-back movie releases, starting with ‘Ramayana’ from Nitesh Tiwari this Diwali. “My next release is ‘Ramayana’, which is coming out in Diwali and after that will be ‘Love & War’. That’s what my next two releases are. I’ve been working very hard on the projects that I’m part of,” he said.

Kapoor said working on ‘Love & War’, which reunites the actor with the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been an ‘amazing experience’ for him. “It blows my mind that a director for four decades is best at what he does. It is special,” the 43-year-old actor said, without divulging the timeline of the release of ‘Love & War’.