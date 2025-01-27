Abir, Mimi set to return in ‘Raktabeej 2’

Director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay had fans eagerly waiting as they hinted at a sequel to their 2023 Durga Puja hit, ‘Raktabeej’. The action-thriller’s end credits revealed a stunning twist with Ankush Hazra’s character, Munir Alam, as one of the terrorists. This set the stage for Ankush to return as the antagonist in the sequel. Now, the makers have officially announced the sequel on Republic Day. The follow-up to ‘Raktabeej’ is set for release in October 2025, coinciding with Durga Puja and will compete at the box office with Dev’s ‘Raghu Dakat’ and Srabanti-Soham Chakraborty’s ‘Durganagar’. With a grin, Shiboprosad said, “The casting is really interesting.”

With ‘Raktabeej’, inspired by the Khagragarh blast, the directors made their Durga Puja debut in Bengali cinema, achieving record-breaking success. They followed it up with ‘Bohurupi’ in 2024. Shiboprosad informed that they would like to have one Puja release every year. In ‘Raktabeej’, Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty were seen as IG Pankaj Sinha and cop Sanjukta Mitra respectively and Shiboprosad confirmed that both will reprise their roles in the sequel, which begins shooting next month. Rumours also suggest Soham Chakraborty might take on a pivotal role in the much-anticipated film.