Abhishek Banerjee's first film 'Stree' was a 'huge risk'

Abhishek Banerjee, who will soon be seen in a negative role in the film ‘Apurva’, revealed how his first film ‘Stree’ was a huge risk for his career. The ‘Paatal Lok’ star wowed everyone with his performance in ‘Stree’.

Talking about that one film where he was ready to take a risk in his career, he said, “My first film ‘Stree’ was a huge risk. It was difficult to play that character and not make it over the top caricaturish. It could have easily happened with that character, to keep it real and believable but to add elements of horror and comedy was risky.”

“Before doing this film, I had done an Indie film ‘Ajji’ and on the first day of the shoot, our director Amar Kaushik told me in front of everyone that I needed to come out of ‘Ajji’. That made me upset and I spontaneously did something and found the character,” he added.

Abhishek’s last movie was ‘Dream Girl 2’, a comedy film and now he will be seen in a negative role in ‘Apurva’.

Talking about how he makes the switch in the characters, he said, “I am nervous before any shot. After ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Apurva’, you meet the same co-actor who is the king of comedy (Rajpal Yadav) and develop the chemistry of a gangster.”

“After doing the initial scenes, I knew I was in safe hands. Sometimes, your co-actors help you a lot.”