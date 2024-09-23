Abhishek Bachchan turns into a dancer for ‘Be Happy’

After ‘Ludo’, actor Abhishek Bachchan has teamed up again with his cute co-star Inayat Verma, this time for a dance film. Titled ‘Be Happy’, the first look of the film was recently unveiled.

In the poster, Bachchan and Verma were seen as a father-daughter duo performing a contemporary dance move, highlighting the film’s dance-centric theme. ‘Be Happy’, which will soon stream on ‘Amazon Prime’, beautifully captures the bond between a devoted single father and his wise and witty daughter, who dreams of performing on the country’s biggest dance reality show. The poignant story follows Shiv Rastogi, played by Bachchan, a father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dreams.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, ‘Be Happy’ also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. “‘Be Happy’ is a powerful tale of a father’s resilience for his daughter’s dreams,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at ‘Prime Video India’.

Remo, who has earlier directed films like ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’ and ‘Race 3’, believes that the viewers will connect with the emotional yet light-hearted narrative in ‘Be Happy’.