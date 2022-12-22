Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Win Big At Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' won big at 'Filmfare OTT Awards 2022' as it bagged both 'Best Film' and 'Best Actor (Male)' awards, followed by Taapsee Pannu, who took home the 'Best Actor (Female) Award' for 'Looop Lapeta.'

The 'Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2022' was a grand affair attended by several prominent and ruling faces of the OTT space. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Hardhvardhan Kapoor and more attended the event.

Leaving everyone behind was 'Rocket Boys', which went away with a majority of awards in major and technical categories.

Winners of 'Filmfare OTT Awards 2022'

Best Series: Rocket Boys

Best Director Series: Abhay Pannu ('Rocket Boys')

Best Actor (Male) - Drama: Pawan Malhotra ('Tabbar')

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male): Jim Sarbh ('Rocket Boys')

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Raveena Tandon ('Aranyak')

Best Actor, Drama, Critics Award (Female): Sakshi Tanwar ('Mai')

Best Comedy (Series/Special): Gulak S3

Best Nonfiction Original, Series/Special: House of Secrets Burari Deaths

Best Movies, Web Original: Dasvi

Best Actor Web Original Film (Male): Abhishek Bachchan ('Dasvi')

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Taapsee Pannu ('Looop Lapeta')

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Anil Kapoor ('Thar')

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Mita Vashisht ('Chhorii')