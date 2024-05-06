Abhishek Bachchan joins ‘Housefull 5’ cast

Abhishek Bachchan is joining the star-studded cast of ‘Housefull 5’. Scheduled to start filming in the UK in August 2024, this instalment promises to be an uproarious adventure and producer Sajid Nadiadwala believes Abhishek’s stellar comedic timing will add to the laughter.

“I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the ‘Housefull’ franchise. His dedication, comic time and sincerity will only elevate our film,” said Nadiadwala.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also considers ‘Housefull 5’ as one of his favourite comedy franchises. “Coming back feels like returning home. It’s always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh. I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend (director), Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after ‘Dostana’. This is going to be a lot of fun,” said junior Bachchan.

Set to be the first Hindi cinema franchise with a fifth instalment, ‘Housefull 5’ aims to raise the bar with its trademark hilarity and camaraderie between the stars. The movie is slated to be released on June 6, 2025.