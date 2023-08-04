Abhishek Bachchan gets candid about his character in ‘Ghoomer’

The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’ has been released, offering the audience a glimpse into a world of emotions, inspiration and transformative storytelling. The movie, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan, is the story of a paraplegic cricketer (Saiyami), who, with the help of her coach (Abhishek) trains herself to excel at the sport.

At a recent press conference, Junior B opened up on his character and why it might come across as rude and brash to some.

“What I liked about the character is that he is very assertive and you will feel that he is brash and rude. However, he doesn’t want to give (her) Saiyami any special treatment because the world wouldn’t give her special treatment. He doesn’t want her to look for sympathy. Putting that aside, how good of a cricketer are you? If we tell you this is a story of a one-handed cricketer, you will have sympathy for her, but we don’t want sympathy. That’s his way of inspiring her. That’s a very unique way of portraying this character and that’s what I liked about this.”

He further showered praises on his co-star Saiyami and said, “The only person who R Balki said that he wouldn’t make this film without was Saiyami. Everyone else is interchangeable. Because she is the only actress who can hold the bat and play a cricket stroke the way it should be played. In our country, you can fake acting, but you can’t fake playing cricket.”