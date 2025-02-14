Abhay Verma calls ‘Pehla Nasha 2.0’ an ode to actor Aamir Khan

Abhay Verma, who is known for his work in the superhit movie ‘Munjya’ and OTT series ‘The Family Man’, said the music video of his song ‘Pehla Nasha 2.0’ is an ode to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

The song was released this week to the delight of legions of music lovers. The video features Abhay and Pragati Nagpal which perfectly captures the spirit of first love and pays tribute to Aamir Khan’s 1992 blockbuster ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’.

Talking about the song, Abhay Verma said, “‘Pehla Nasha’ is not just a song. It has been like a love language for me. It’s an ode to my idol Aamir sir in my own little way. It was an absolute honour to recreate what these legends had done responsibly and respectfully and I feel more than fortunate to present this tribute as the face of the song.”

Pragati Nagpal, singer and featuring artist in the music video, whose fresh voice adds a new dimension to the song made popular by Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam, shares these sentiments.

She said, “The tunes of the nostalgic nineties still play on in our memories. Singing for ‘Pehla Nasha 2.0’ was like revisiting the magic of that era. I had such a great time singing this melody and performing the video with Abhay who shares my passion for vintage hits.”

The song is composed by Amaal Mallik and crooned by Armaan Malik and Pragati Nagpal. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. The song has been released by India's leading music label ‘Saregama’.