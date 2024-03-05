Abhay Deol is happy he didn’t package himself into brand and PR

Nineteen years ago, on March 5, Abhay Deol stepped into the world of cinema with his debut film ‘Socha Na Tha’. As he looked back on this special day, the actor expressed how it still feels like just yesterday. Taking to his ‘Instagram’ handle, the actor penned a note, noting what he could have done differently.

Abhay said that he stayed true to himself and avoided market pressures for endorsements and PR. He wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film ‘Socha Na Tha’. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve. How innocent and naive we were. While I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and PR, I do wish I was a bit savvier.”

“But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin,” the actor continued.

Abhay Deol hilariously admits to a few regrets, like not having his own stylist. “Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 1970s porn star!”