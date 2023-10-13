‘Aarya’ season 3 trailer: Never hunt a wounded tigress!

The hunt begins as the reigning queen of power and fury is back with a thunderous roar! ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ very recently dropped the trailer for the third season of the Emmy-nominated and fan-favourite web series ‘Aarya’, which takes the gritty world of Aarya Sareen up a notch with high-octane action and drama. In a world of family dynamics, a dangerous business, vengeance from the past and new enemies, will Aarya survive?

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, ‘Ram Madhvani Films’ and ‘Endemol Shine India’, Sushmita Sen will reprise her role as Aarya Sareen. The web series features a talented ensemble cast, including Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and others.

Returning as Aarya, Sushmita said, “Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of ‘Aarya’ is that she’s totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She’s making new enemies and new allies because this ‘sherni’ is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions and twists three-fold in this new season. So, get ready to meet the ‘sherni’ only on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ and ‘HSM Entertainment Network’, ‘Disney Star’ said, “Ever since we announced the third season of ‘Aarya’, the love and excitement that has poured in has been phenomenal. When we started with ‘Aarya’ on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, we had a feeling this was going to be big, but the love the franchise has received is immensely gratifying.”

“ ‘Aarya’ has been an uplifting journey of its own. She was bruised and battered in the past, but what’s more dangerous than a tigress is a hunted one. Moreover, this season will explore the themes of vengeance, sacrifice and betrayal. There are newer enemies and newer allies that only make this journey more interesting. As the audiences dive deeper into this season, they may wonder if Aarya can play this game or be at the core of it,” said Ram Madhvani.