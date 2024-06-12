Aamir Khan to fly in 200 guests for mom’s 90th birthday

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is going to make his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday very special. To celebrate the special day today, the ‘PK’ actor will fly in more than 200 family members from different cities. A source close to the actor said, “Aamir Khan will fly in more than 200 family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother’s birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Benaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore and other cities.”

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor is organising a grand celebration at his residence in Mumbai. Aamir has always shared a very special bond with her. He often seeks his mother’s approval on all the scripts and films he does. She plays a very integral part in his personal and professional life. He also kept his promise to his mother of taking her to Mecca for the holy Haj pilgrimage. In an interview, he shared that he decided to take a break from his career to take care of his ageing mother.