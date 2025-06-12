Aamir Khan says he was fired from Yash Chopra’s ‘Darr’

Yash Chopra’s ‘Darr’ was a pivotal film in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Starring alongside Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol, this film had SRK playing the role of an obsessive stalker who is determined to be with the woman he loves, even if he has to murder the people around her. But, before Shah Rukh, the role was presented to Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Aamir said that he was fired from ‘Darr’ by Yash Chopra because he insisted on a joint narration with the two heroes of the film, but Yash refused to do so.

In a chat with ‘Zoom’, Aamir was talking about films that he refused to do, which later went on to become big hits. Here, the topic of ‘Darr’ came up and Aamir corrected the interviewer and said that he didn’t refuse the film but was actually fired from it. “I didn’t say no to ‘Darr’. I said yes but I was fired from the film because I wanted a joint narration. There were two actors and I have this principle that if there are two actors then the director should give a joint narration and Yash ji didn’t want to do that, so he fired me. Everyone has their own way of working. I think when two people are working together, they should listen to the narration together so we can work together as a team,” he said. Aamir said that he believes that if there are more actors, ‘they should all listen to the film together’. “That didn’t happen in ‘Darr’, so I was fired. I was removed from ‘Darr’.”

Aamir said that he followed the same principle in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ where he starred with Salman Khan. He shared that Salman cancelled the narration thrice, but Aamir was insistent that they should hear the narration at the same time so they both have enough clarity about their parts in the film. “Like in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, when Rajkumar Santoshi was narrating for the first time, Salman cancelled the meeting thrice. We got there but he wasn’t present. His secretary said, ‘Salman will listen to it later. You guys carry on. He is doing the film’. I said I wouldn’t listen to it either. I will only listen to it when Salman is present. He cancelled thrice but we finally listened to it together,” he said.