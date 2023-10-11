Aamir Khan says he almost left movies

New Delhi: If not for his children, superstar Aamir Khan says he would have quit making films as he was "angry and irritated" with himself for not being able to spend enough time with his family and loved ones.

The 58-year-old said it was somewhere around 2.5 years ago when he realised that his passion for cinema had taken over his life, including his relationship with children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan.

"Around 2.5 years ago, I realised I was so lost in my passion that I hadn't given enough time to my relationships. I was disturbed and unhappy. I would have left films if not for my children. I was angry and irritated with myself," Aamir said here at News18 India's "Amrit Ratna 2023" event.

The actor had announced last year that he is taking time off from films to focus on family. His last theatrical release "Laal Singh Chaddha" (2022) did not fair well at the box office.

Opening up about being in therapy for two years on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Aamir said it has been "quite a journey".

"I can't go back to the time when Junaid was 5 or Ira was 4. We need to understand what we want to do with our time. I've become mindful. I've been in therapy for 2 years. I believe we are not trained to do everything. When one is in stress or is going through emotional issues they should go to a therapist. It has helped me a lot in understanding myself better. I aspire to become a better version of myself," he said.

The actor said he is happy that he is able to fill the gaps in his relationship with his children.

"With all my kids, I'm like a friend. I'm a friendly father. We share a strong bond and talk openly. I'm calmer. My relationship with my kids is better now," he added.

Aamir said he is proud of the way his elder children are taking their careers forward.

While Junaid is gearing up for his foray into the film industry as producer and actor, Ira has been working towards mental health awareness ever since she shared her own struggles with depression and anxiety last year.

"I'm happy to see the kids doing well. They are facing their own share of struggles with dignity," he added.

The superstar said he is looking forward to his son's film debut and is excited about daughter's wedding to celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in January.

"Ira is getting married on January 3. Nupur is like a son. I'm happy. I get emotional very easily. I'm going to cry a lot at the wedding. The family is already concerned about it," he said.

Aamir said he has evolved a lot in the past two years.

"I've learned a lot. I hope to balance professional and personal life now. I'm happy that I realised it at 56 and not 80. I'm grateful," he said.

On the film front, the superstar is producing Kiran Rao's upcoming film "Laapataa Ladies", Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol's "Lahore, 1947" and "Sitaare Zameen Par", in which he will also star.