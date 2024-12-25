Aamir Khan reveals he had ‘fear’ of being rejected by audience

Aamir Khan made his debut in the movies over 35 years ago and in a recent chat, the actor revealed that in his early days, he had an ‘inferiority complex’ about his height. Aamir is approximately 5’5, which is shorter than other leading men of his time. The actor said that he feared that the audience would reject him for his height, but he eventually realised that things like this don’t really matter.

Aamir was in conversation with Nana Patekar on Zee Music Company’s ‘YouTube’ channel when the ‘Vanvaas’ star asked him, “Did you ever have any inferiority complex about your height?” To this, Aamir said, “Yes, I did. I used to feel that what if people don’t accept me because of my height? This was my fear. But later I realised that all of this does not matter at all. But at that time, some kind of insecurity creeps in.”

Nana then told him that Aamir has a ‘nice face’ and added, “Look at my face. With this face, I could work for 50 years.” Aamir said that the little things that stressed him, in the beginning, stopped bothering him when he realised that his work was the most important thing. “The things that stress us out in the beginning, we later realise that these things don’t matter at all. What is important is how honestly you are working and how your work can enchant people, and after that everything else is unimportant,” he said.

In an interview in 2012, during the promotion of ‘Talaash’, Aamir shared that he was scared that people would call him ‘tingu’ (short). “This was on my mind. I was scared people would say, ‘He is so short’, but people liked me,” he said.