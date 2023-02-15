Aamir Khan Productions pays tribute to prolific painter Lalitha Lajmi

Mumbai: Lalitha Lajmi will always be remembered through the lives she touched, said ‘Aamir Khan Productions’ in a tribute to the late self-taught artist.

Lajmi, who excelled in the depiction of individualistic Indian women through decades in her art works, died on Monday at the age of 90.

The prolific painter had made a guest appearance in Aamir Khan’s 2007 film ‘Taare Zameen Par’. Lajmi played the judge of the art competition where Ishaan, a creative young student with dyslexia (Darsheel Safary) is declared the winner.

The official ‘Twitter’ handle of the superstar’s eponymous production banner paid homage to Lajmi on Tuesday night.

“Dear Lalitha Pachi, the love in you, will always be alive in all those of us you have touched. We will miss you. Love,” the post read.

Lajmi, an artist who believed in constantly reinventing herself, was the younger sister of master filmmaker Guru Dutt and drew inspiration from his films for her paintings. She had also worked as a graphics artist in the 1985 Hindi movie ‘Aghaat’.

The late artist had several exhibitions at national and international institutions such as Appa Rao Gallery, Chennai, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai and Gallery Gay in Germany.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) Mumbai is currently hosting an exhibition of her works, ‘The Mind’s Cupboard’, till February 26.