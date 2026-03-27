Aamir Khan opens up about ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ OTT release

Aamir Khan recently shared that the digital release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ had always been part of the strategy, though not immediately after its theatrical run. The film, directed by R S Prasanna, hit cinemas in June 2025 and went on to earn over Rs 250 crore, receiving appreciation for its story and performances. It is now set to premiere on ‘SonyLIV’ on April 3.

Speaking about the timing, Aamir spoke to PTI, “I was never in two minds. I always wanted an OTT release, but not so quickly after the theatre release. So, it is now coming on ‘SonyLIV’ on April 3 and I want audiences all across the country to enjoy the film.” He added, “Those who have not got a chance to see it in theatres can now watch it on ‘SonyLIV’.”

Interestingly, shortly after its theatrical release, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ took an unconventional route by premiering on Aamir’s ‘YouTube’ channel under a pay-per-view model. The idea was to make the film more accessible while exploring alternative distribution methods beyond traditional OTT deals.

Explaining his approach, Aamir had earlier said, “This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like ‘Aamir Khan Productions’ has opened a new cinema chain, which is in everyone’s house and in everyone’s pocket. I got good offers from OTT channels. But I don’t want those Rs 100-125 crore from OTT channels.”

“I want to earn Rs 100 from my audience. I prefer that more,” he highlighted his focus on direct audience engagement.

The film serves as a follow-up to ‘Taare Zameen Par’, with Aamir playing Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn. After losing his job, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players as part of community service, eventually preparing them for a tournament. The narrative blends emotion with an inspiring journey of growth and acceptance.

Alongside the film, the documentary ‘Sitaaron Ke Sitaare’ will also be available on the platform. Speaking about it, Aamir said, “It’s a very special piece of content because it looks at the real superstars. The ‘Sitaare’ are the superstars, but the real-life superstars are the parents of these 10 artists who have raised them and have taken care of them. So that film really highlights the fact that the parents are the real superstars.”

The actor also extended his support to ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, which has been performing strongly at the box office. “I believe it’s doing really well. I have not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises for the films ‘Dhurandhar’ one and now part two. Both the films have done exceptionally well and my very best wishes to the team,” Aamir remarked.