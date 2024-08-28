Aamir Ali opens up about weeping on the streets

Aamir Ali recalled the turmoil that he went through after his film career failed to take off, forcing him to turn to television to make ends meet. He said that when he ran out of money, he decided to take on lowkey roles on TV, but would privately be embarrassed about it. He also revealed that he would break down in front of his friends, who’d wonder why he was doing TV.

In an interview with ‘BLive Studio’, the actor recalled that because he didn’t have a mentor, he signed on to film projects backed by independent producers who had no idea how to release movies. So, many of the films that he shot were never released. While he waited for his grand debut, he began leaking savings. “I got a call from a ‘Balaji’ and they asked if I’d be interested in doing television. When I said yes, they were shocked,” he said, adding that he didn’t even want to be featured on billboards, because he didn’t want the world to know that he was doing TV.

He continued, “I’d run out of money. But I didn’t want to do TV because I thought of myself as a movie star. For the first month, my friends from the film industry would pity me. They would ask why I was doing television and I would weep in front of them. I was in bad shape. I would cry in front of Sohail Khan, Remo D’Souza, Hansal Mehta…” Aamir admitted that during his first week shooting for ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, he wasn’t invested in the work at all. But everything changed when his co-star, Vivek Mushran, gave him a pep-talk about embracing his reality and making the most of it. Vivek reminded Aamir that he, too, was once in the films, but was now doing a supporting role on TV.

“I would cry on the streets, in the gym, everywhere. I was so upset about having to do TV. I don’t know if anybody else remembers, but I remember. Sohail Khan was my co-star at the time, even he asked me what I was doing with myself. I laugh about it now, but I can’t even tell you what I was going through back then,” he said. Aamir eventually rose to fame on television, establishing himself as one of the industry’s top stars.