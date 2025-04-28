‘Aamar Boss’ to be screened for Rajya Sabha members

After the success of their Hindi directorial debut, ‘Shastry Viruddh Shastry’ - screened for members of the Rajya Sabha in March 2024 - popular Bengali filmmaker duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee are all set to screen their upcoming film ‘Aamar Boss’ for members of the Upper House of Parliament. The special screening will be held on May 3, 2025, at 11 am at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building.

‘Aamar Boss’ marks the return of iconic actress Raakhee Gulzar to the big screen after a hiatus. She was last seen in Goutam Haldar’s ‘Nirban’, which was also screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2019. In ‘Aamar Boss’, she plays Subhra Goswami, a strong-willed woman who challenges corporate norms to champion a socially relevant cause: the need for senior citizen daycares within workplaces.

The film draws inspiration from global corporate initiatives like Google’s ‘Take Your Parents to Work Day’ and LinkedIn’s ‘Bring Your Parents to Work Day’, exploring how organisations can integrate elderly care into their ecosystems. Through a tender and powerful mother-son story, ‘Aamar Boss’ sheds light on the emotional dilemmas faced by working professionals and highlights the pressing need for elderly engagement and inclusion in the workplace.

“Many of us leave our elderly parents at home while we spend anxious hours at work. ‘Aamar Boss’ is not just relatable - it also offers much-needed food for thought. This film is a dream project for us, especially because Raakhee di agreed to come back to cinema with such a powerful role,” said Roy.