‘'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2' contributed to its commercial success’

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in the OTT release ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, which premiered on November 29. Earlier this year, the actress was also part of the box office hit movie ‘Stree 2’.

In a recent conversation, Tamannaah reacted to whether her hit dance number, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, from the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer contributed to the massive success of the horror comedy.

Tamannaah’s impeccable moves in the ‘Stree 2’ song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ earned her immense love and appreciation from fans and colleagues alike. In an interview with a leading media house, she addressed whether she believed her dance number played a role in the film's commercial success. “I think it did. I find it really awkward to admit it,” she said with a smile.

While discussing the song’s connection to the movie's success, Tamannaah humorously noted that she received a lot of praise for her performance, adding, “What more credit could I ask for?” She jokingly remarked that producer Dinesh Vijan might owe her a paycheck if her song indeed contributed to the film’s box office performance.

Reflecting on the success of the song, Tamannaah attributed it to her focus on embodying the character and delivering a performance that transcended mere glamour. She emphasised the importance of perspective and approach, explaining that her intent was to channel the song’s essence rather than solely focus on its visual appeal.