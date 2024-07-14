A starry night at Anant-Radhika’s blessing ceremony

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It was just another day in what already months-long celebrations have been to mark the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. They tied the knot on Friday.

The blessing ceremony was held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bachchan, dressed in a colourful ‘kurta-pyjama’ and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black ‘bandh gala’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached the venue with Aaradhya Bachchan and posed for a phalanx of photographers.

Shah Rukh graced the green carpet with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber. Salman, who looked dapper in a blue suit, made a solo entry.

According to videos doing social media rounds, Kim Kardashian opted for a custom-made stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani and Khloe was draped in a custom-made rani pink ‘lehenga-choli’ created by Manish Malhotra. Both shared reels on their ‘Instagram Stories’ admiring their outfits and ‘insane’ diamond jewellery.

Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor appeared in a colourful ‘bandh gala’ suit and a black saree, respectively. Filmmaker Karan Johar appeared with his best friend and CEO of his ‘Dharma Productions’ banner Apoorva Mehta.

Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with husband Sriram Nene and so did Rajinikanth with wife Latha.

Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Atlee and Krishna Priya, Suniel Shetty with Mana Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra also attended the blessing ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Paharia, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry and Ananya Panday were part of the event too.

The celebrations continued with a grand reception on Sunday.