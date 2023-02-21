A starry evening with stars at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023

The ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards’ were announced, with ‘The Kashmir Files’ winning the ‘Best Film’ award and Anupam Kher taking the ‘Most Versatile Actor of the Year’ award for the film. Alia Bhatt not only received her ‘Best Actress’ award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ but also received her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘Brahmastra’ on his behalf.

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was awarded the ‘Most Promising Actor’ award for his Kannada film ‘Kantara’. Varun Dhawan won the ‘Critics’ Best Actor’ award for his film ‘Bhediya’. In the television category, Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ won the ‘Television Series of the Year’ award at the festival.

Veteran actor Rekha was honoured with an award for her ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry’. She attended the event in a golden saree and was seen bonding with Alia, who was in a white saree. Meanwhile, Hariharan won an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution in the Music Industry’.

Winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Best Film: ‘The Kashmir Files’

Best Director: R Balki for ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for ‘Brahmastra: Part 1’

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for ‘Kantara’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Manish Paul for ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’

Outstanding Contribution in the Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’

Critics’ Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for ‘Bhediya’

Film of the Year: ‘RRR’

Television Series of the Year: ‘Anupamaa’

Most Versatile Actor of the Year: Anupam Kher for ‘The Kashmir Files’

Best Actor in a Television Series: Zain Imam for ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan’

Best Actress in a Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for ‘Naagin’

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for ‘Maiyya Mainu’

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for ‘Meri Jaan’

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for ‘Vikram Vedha’

Outstanding Contribution in the Music Industry: Hariharan