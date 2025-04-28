A special birthday gift!

On the occasion of Bengali actress Koel Mallick’s birthday on Monday, the first poster of her upcoming film ‘Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan’ was unveiled. Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, the film also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Saheb Chatterjee and Suprobhat Das.

‘Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan’ is the third instalment of the ‘Jawker Dhan Series’. It is set to be released on May 30. A spin-off of Satyajit Ray’s 1971 classic ‘Sonar Kella’, it is set to bring back Koel as psychiatrist Dr Ruby Chatterjee, with Parambrata and Gaurav Chakrabarty as researchers Bimal and Kumar, respectively.

Mukul, now a grown-up man, will be played by Suprobhat Das. As his memories of past life return, Mukul is accompanied by the lead trio - Ruby, Bimal and Kumar - on a quest to search for the ‘parashpathar’ (philosopher’s stone) in the Golden Fort.