Mumbai: Designer Tarun Tahiliani criticised the makers of the series ‘Made in Heaven’ for falsely attributing his creations to a ‘fictitious designer’ in an episode of the show’s second season.

Tahiliani took to his ‘Instagram Stories’ on Thursday and said his eponymous label had provided clothes for the second episode of season two that featured actor Mrunal Thakur.

“It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place. Case in point: significant portions of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven’, were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist. This is a shocking breach of faith. Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments!” Tahiliani wrote.

The designer said the production house should have engaged a ‘costume designer, had costumes designed and proceeded’ if their intentions were not to give credit to him.

“Let’s hope that this scenario doesn’t repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Moreover, we hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future,” Tahiliani added.

The clothes for the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’ have been styled by Bhawna Sharma. The ‘Prime Video’ show is created by filmmaker duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The makers have yet to respond to Tahiliani’s claims.

Tahiliani’s criticism comes days after author Yashica Dutt expressed disappointment that the makers appropriated her life story.