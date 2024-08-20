A sequel should only be made if a worthy story is found: Kabir Khan

After chatter about Kabir Khan dropping hints about the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel started doing the rounds, the filmmaker said that every blockbuster doesn’t need a sequel.

He strongly believes a sequel should only be made if a worthy story is found and is worth taking it forward. Asked if he feels that every blockbuster needs a sequel, the filmmaker told a leading media house, “Not at all. I am the first person to say that every blockbuster doesn’t need a sequel. That is why I have not made sequels in my life.”

The filmmaker said that he has been told several times to make sequels to his popular films. “Every time I have had a successful film, people have said ‘sequel bana lo’. They told me after ‘New York’, ‘Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, but I have never made it. So, I am the first one to say that just because a film is successful, a sequel shouldn’t be made. A sequel should only be made if you truly find a story worthy of taking that story forward.”

Kabir said that he never said that he is ‘working on the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel’. “All I have said is, ‘Yes, maybe…’ Sometimes a good script comes up that is worthy of becoming a ‘Bajrangi’ sequel. Then I would love to do it. But not only because it is one of the most successful films in the industry. Therefore, it needs a sequel. No,” he shared.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which was released in 2015, is currently the seventh highest-grossing Indian film and fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

Kabir recently shared the ‘Best Director’ award for ‘Chandu Champion’ with Nithilan Swaminathan at the 2024 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently. Talking about the honour, he said, “Any award is a validation for your work and appreciation of your work by other professionals, audiences of the film and in the case of an international festival like the IFFM, the kind of credibility of the award is very high.”