A person should hold on to even a ‘ray of hope’: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan recently talked about the negatives in life, adding that concentrating on them will overwhelm a person. Speaking with a leading media house, the actor also said that irrespective of a tough situation, a person should hold on to even a ‘ray of hope’. He added that it’s easy ‘to get swallowed by darkness and negativity’. His comments came amid his divorce rumours with wife-actress Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek shared, “There is a word in Hindi - perseverance. Somewhere, who you are as a person shouldn’t change. Your fundamentals shouldn’t change. You have to learn to adapt and evolve or you will be left behind, but your fundamental values shouldn’t change. So, I still do believe, ‘If the bad doesn't let go of itself, why should the good change?’ I can’t change the person I am. I am a very positive person and I can’t concentrate on the negatives. When you concentrate on the negatives, it’s going to overwhelm you.”

“When you see a silver lining on the cloud or a ray of sunshine, hold on to it. Because that will give you the impetus, inspiration and reason to carry on in life. It’s very easy for people to get swallowed by darkness and negativity. No matter how tough the obstacle may be, find the ray of hope. Also, as a man, who are you? What are you standing for? If I’m going to be a leaf in the wind blowing, people will say he’s not a solid person," he added.

The rumours about the discord between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family began in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue. The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli, made an appearance together.