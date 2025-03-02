A night of stories and memories

The Bengali film industry witnessed a grand evening recently when SVF and ‘Hoichoi’ unveiled their much-anticipated content slate for 2025-2026 at a city hotel. The event brought together some of Tollywood’s biggest stars.

‘Hoichoi’ announced an impressive lineup of 20 new projects across ‘Hoichoi TV+’, ‘Hoichoi Studios’, films and web series. Meanwhile, SVF introduced six major titles, including ‘Raghu Dakat’ starring Dev, ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’ featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee as Kakababu and ‘Chor Police Dakat Babu’ starring Abir Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly and Anirban Bhattacharya for the big screen. Abir also returns as Sona Da in ‘Saptadingar Guptadhon’, while Sayantan Ghoshal’s ‘Sadhak Bamakhyapa’ stars Sabyasachi Chowdhury. Srijit Mukherji and Parambrata Chatterjee collaborate on ‘Killbill Society’.

A major highlight was the launch of ‘Hoichoi TV+’, designed to bridge the gap between traditional television and digital streaming. The platform will feature three shows: ‘Shakha Proshakha’ (starring Ritabhari Chakraborty), ‘Antonko’ (featuring Swastika Dutta) and ‘Shri Ramakrishna’.

The web series lineup is equally exciting, with Subhashree as a journalist in Aditi Roy’s ‘Anushandhan’, Sohini Sarkar in ‘Naagmonir Rawhoshyo’, Mimi Chakraborty in Nirjhar Mitra’s ‘Dainee’ and Anirban Bhattacharya and Parno Mittra in Parambrata Chatterjee’s ‘Bhog’. Popular series making a return include ‘Advocate Achinta Aich 2’, ‘Nikosh Chhaya 2’, ‘Kaalratri 2’, ‘Indu 3’ and ‘Lojja 2’.

One of the most talked-about projects is ‘Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo’, now helmed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee after Srijit Mukherji’s exit. Tota Roy Choudhury will play Feluda. Another much-anticipated show is ‘Bhootteriki’, a horror-comedy created by Anirban Bhattacharya.