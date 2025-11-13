A new era and my return to Indian films: Priyanka Chopra on SS Rajamouli's 'Globetrotter'

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she is excited about her upcoming film ‘Globetrotter’, which marks her return to Indian cinema and hopes the SS Rajamouli-directed film will usher in a new era.

Ahead of the film’s grand launch event in Hyderabad on Saturday, the actress held an #AskPCJ session on the social media platform ‘X’ where she fielded queries from fans about the project and her experience in the Telugu film industry.

Asked by a user if the movie will mark her ‘grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era’, Priyanka replied, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible.”

Priyanka’s last Indian project was the 2019 drama ‘The Sky is Pink’, in which she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has mostly appeared in Hollywood projects such as ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘Love Again’, ‘Heads of State’ and the series ‘Citadel’.

In Rajamouli’s ‘Globetrotter’, she will feature alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Another fan said they missed seeing her on screen in India and hoped that ‘Globetrotter’ would mark a new beginning for her. To this, Priyanka replied, “By God’s grace. I’m hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support, it feels like anything is possible.”

Asked about her experience in the Telugu film industry, the 43-year-old actress said, “It’s still early days for me on the movie, but it’s been Adiri poyindi (super)! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.”