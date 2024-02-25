Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan credited leading female actors like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone for having made significant contributions to the improvement of women’s roles in cinema and remuneration in the Hindi film business.

Kareena was speaking about how female actors have altered things in the movie industry on day two of ‘ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0’.

“A lot of strong women have done a lot of strong parts in films. They have done films that have been loved by audiences, the masses, film people, critics and the box office. So, whether it’s leading actresses like Kangana, Vidya, Deepika or myself, we’ve always tried to stand for roles that have risen above just being there in the film. So, all this has changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, fee or position,” the 43-year-old actor said.

It's time to stop labelling movies as being either male- or female-centric, according to Kareena. She also cited the example of her upcoming release ‘Crew’, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, saying it shouldn’t be perceived as a film that is only focused on women.

“I’d want people to go to cinemas, whether they are watching a hero or heroine, where they are watching a film, a story, listening to songs and all that. My film ‘Crew’ is releasing on March 29. It’s about three air hostesses and there’s Tabu, me and Kriti Sanon in it. I don’t want to look at it like, ‘Oh, it’s a female-centric film’. It’s a film about people. What’s the problem? It’s a film. Go watch, enjoy and love it. Why are you giving them names? It’s a film,” Kareena said.

On the stereotype surrounding a heroine’s age, Kareena remarked that it’s just a number and thanked the audience for seeing their films.

“Today, the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number. It’s as old as you look. You have to be fit. You have to look good because it’s a visual medium, so we have to look after ourselves. I don’t want to ever be 21 years old again. I’m very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper and anxious. I’m much calmer and I’m in a happy place in my 40s,” she said.

Stating that she will act for the rest of her life, the Bollywood actor quoted the famous song ‘Jeena yaha marna yahan iske seeva jana kahan’ from her late grandfather Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film ‘Mera Naam Joker’.

“I don’t know if I’ll walk away because I just love what I do. I’m just passionate about being in front of the camera and doing different parts, like ‘Crew’ will be different from ‘Jaane Jaan’. One is a comedy role and another is an intense thriller. I don’t know anything else and I want to work forever,” Kareena said.