A lot of people didn’t talk with respect, says Deepak Dobriyal

Deepak Dobriyal recalled the time before he featured in ‘Omkara’ (2006) when casting people would call him a ‘skinny actor’. In a new interview, the actor also talked about his speech after winning an award for the film, when he said that he received ‘something after facing gaali (verbal abuse)’.

‘Omkara’ is a crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

In an interview with a famed entertainment news agency, Deepak talked about his speech at the Filmfare Awards: “A lot of people didn’t talk with respect then. The casting people and coordinators would address me as ‘yeh patla sa actor hai (this thin actor)’ or ‘skinny actor’. But my performance in ‘Omkara’ silenced them all and they began treating me with dignity. Now, the scenario is much better.”

Talking about ‘Omkara’, Deepak said, “It ended my struggle. I didn’t have to go for auditions after ‘Omkara’. The producer or director would call me. Before ‘Omkara’, I used to tell struggling actors that ‘It’s just a matter of time. Work on your craft. Improve your art daily’. However, no one used to take me seriously then as I was also a struggler. After ‘Omkara’, I won a Filmfare and then they took my words seriously.”

Deepak is all set to make his OTT debut with a new web series titled ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the project will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra and Udit Arora.