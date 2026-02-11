A historic overseas deal for Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’

Even before it sets the box office on fire, ‘Toxic’ has already rewritten the rules of the game. The film first made headlines by becoming the first non-Telugu film to seal a historic Rs 120 crore distribution deal with Dil Raju’s powerhouse banner ‘Sri Venkateswara Creations’ (SVC) in the AP-TG market, a move that sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry. And now, the phenomenon has grown even bigger.

On the international front, ‘Toxic’ has been acquired by ‘Phars Film’, one of the leading and most dominant overseas distributors, marking yet another colossal milestone in the film’s extraordinary pre-release journey. The deal is being touted as one of the highest-ever overseas acquisitions for an Indian film, with Rs 105 crore secured as advance on a commission basis, a staggering vote of confidence from the global market. The numbers show confidence in the market in the film and Yash, an indicator of ground-level buzz. Even without a teaser, the film is garnering massive numbers.

Importantly, this landmark deal applies exclusively to the Indian-language versions (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam) of ‘Toxic’ and doesn’t include the English version - a crucial distinction that further underscores the immense standalone strength of the film’s Indian-language appeal overseas.

The Yash-starrer is now gearing up for what is being planned as the widest international rollout ever for an Indian film, with releases scheduled across the entire world, except Nepal, Japan and China. It’s an audacious move that firmly positions ‘Toxic’ as a global cinematic event in the making.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.