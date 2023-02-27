A 'fulfilling' experience: Kartik Aaryan on working in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha'

While Kartik Aaryan’s latest release, ‘Shehzada’ failed to impress the audience, his fans are now eyeing his upcoming film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. He recently dropped a picture from the sets of the film and captioned it, ‘fulfilling’. He added a red heart emoji to it. The image showed someone holding the film’s clapperboard.

Reacting to Kartik’s post, a fan commented, “ ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ is something unique and true love story! Can’t wait for it.”

“I’m 100 percent sure that this will be the best movie because Kartik and Kiara are always my favourite. The best onscreen couple,” another one wrote.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actors’ second collaboration after the blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which was released in 2022.

The film sparked controversy due to its previous title ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans announced the title change. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official ‘Instagram’ account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, ‘even if that’s purely unintentional’.

“A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have decided to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans,” the statement read.

Finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film’s name to ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.