‘A film doesn’t have to be led by a man to pull audience to theatre’

Kriti Sanon hopes the success of her latest release, ‘Crew’ paves the way for more big-budget titles with women fronting the cast. The National Award winner, who was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, stars as one of the three leads alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in the film, which has grossed over Rs. 100 crores worldwide within nine days of release.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, ‘Crew’ is a heist comedy that follows three air hostesses who take charge of their destiny when their airline goes bankrupt. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Kriti said that makers often feel viewers are not interested in ‘female-oriented’.

“A film doesn’t have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre. For the longest time, people have not taken the risk of scaling female-oriented films as they do for male-centric ones. They feel audiences won't come to the theatre and they won't recover the money,” she said.

She added, “This is sort of a start of a change, I am hoping, at least. Slowly, I hope people will come out and risk putting money and scaling a woman-led film as much as they do for male-led films because that also translates to the same number of numbers at the box office.”